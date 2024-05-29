Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 114.16 crore

Net profit of Indian Terrain Fashions reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 114.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 7.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.94% to Rs 456.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 500.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales114.16125.93 -9 456.01500.80 -9 OPM %8.0810.66 -6.5911.10 - PBDT4.878.43 -42 12.1239.17 -69 PBT-1.732.78 PL -10.1616.40 PL NP0.03-6.10 LP -14.937.09 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Terrain Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Celebrity Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Celebrity Fashions standalone net profit declines 82.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Board of SJVN approves JV with Indian Oil Corporation

Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Valson Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit declines 77.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 34.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story