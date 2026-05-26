Hitech Corporation Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2026.

Hitech Corporation Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 May 2026.

Modison Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 250.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 79342 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8090 shares in the past one month.

Hitech Corporation Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 200.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5612 shares in the past one month. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 381.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month. Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 37.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1458 shares in the past one month.