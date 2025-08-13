Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 8.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 150.66 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 8.04% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 150.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.150.66136.822.753.203.273.033.232.992.422.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News