Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 239.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 239.13% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 123.02% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3.101.3991.9492.811.100.351.050.310.780.23

