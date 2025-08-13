Incredible Industries standalone net profit rises 129.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 219.76 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries rose 129.63% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 219.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.219.76182.892.972.766.194.054.952.713.721.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News