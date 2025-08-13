KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.93% to Rs 94.04 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 10.77% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.93% to Rs 94.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.94.0468.187.598.866.485.283.002.062.161.95

