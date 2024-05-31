Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 176.87 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 21.87% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 176.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.21% to Rs 66.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 698.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

