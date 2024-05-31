Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 21.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 176.87 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 21.87% to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 176.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.21% to Rs 66.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 698.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales176.87184.70 -4 698.65729.92 -4 OPM %20.0719.29 -19.0618.56 - PBDT33.6335.14 -4 127.13132.95 -4 PBT23.6026.92 -12 88.63102.72 -14 NP17.9723.00 -22 66.5980.43 -17

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

