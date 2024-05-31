Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 65.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest declined 65.38% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 1.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.57 -14 1.831.93 -5 OPM %18.3778.95 -26.78-64.25 - PBDT0.090.45 -80 0.49-1.24 LP PBT0.090.45 -80 0.49-1.24 LP NP0.180.52 -65 0.47-1.18 LP

