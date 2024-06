State Bank of India has concluded the issuance of USD 100 Mio Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Notes having maturity of 3 years and coupon of SOFR+95 bps p.a. payable quarterly in arrears under Regulation-S. The Bonds will be issued through the Bank's London branch as of 20 June 2024.

