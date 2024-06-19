Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Motisons Jewellers Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd and Motor & General Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2024.

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd, Motisons Jewellers Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd and Motor & General Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 122.4 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 36.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motisons Jewellers Ltd tumbled 6.55% to Rs 172.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd corrected 6.18% to Rs 8.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motor & General Finance Ltd slipped 6.13% to Rs 33.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5393 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News