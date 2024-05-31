Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.840.732.072.2735.7127.4033.8227.310.300.230.700.690.300.220.690.680.300.220.510.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News