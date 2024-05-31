Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money Masters Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Money Masters Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 0.84 crore

Net profit of Money Masters Leasing & Finance rose 36.36% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.81% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.840.73 15 2.072.27 -9 OPM %35.7127.40 -33.8227.31 - PBDT0.300.23 30 0.700.69 1 PBT0.300.22 36 0.690.68 1 NP0.300.22 36 0.510.49 4

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

