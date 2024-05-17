Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 880.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 880.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 127.42% to Rs 42.30 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance rose 880.95% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.42% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 153.30% to Rs 127.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.3018.60 127 127.6950.41 153 OPM %44.5642.26 -44.2126.66 - PBDT5.490.83 561 13.91-8.21 LP PBT4.420.31 1326 10.56-9.94 LP NP4.120.42 881 9.14-6.80 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

V R Films &amp; Studios Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 297.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Unjha Formulations reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 93.24% in the March 2024 quarter

UR Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story