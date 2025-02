Moneymart Securities Pvt standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.63% to Rs 4.28 crore

Net profit of Moneymart Securities Pvt declined 50.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.63% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.285.2693.9396.201.211.790.931.590.480.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News