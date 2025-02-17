Entry India Projects Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Sales rise 2.27% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net loss of Entry India Projects Pvt reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.88 2 OPM %73.3379.55 -PBDT-0.070.58 PL PBT-0.180.50 PL NP-0.160.37 PL

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

