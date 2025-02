Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit declines 36.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.12% to Rs 60.11 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines declined 36.42% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.12% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 66.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.60.1166.1412.5115.267.5910.476.019.404.477.03

