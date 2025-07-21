Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence today

The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament will begin in New Delhi today, 21 July 2025. The session will run from July 21 to August 21, 2025, with parliamentary proceedings scheduled over 21 sittings across 32 days. Lawmakers will observe a brief recess between August 12 and August 18 before resuming for the final phase of the session.

This years Monsoon Session carries a packed legislative agenda, as the government prepares to introduce and discuss several significant pieces of legislation. Among the bills listed for consideration are proposed amendments to taxation laws, updates to shipping regulations, adjustments to regional taxation frameworks, and reforms related to educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management.