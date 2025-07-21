Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence today

This years Monsoon Session carries a packed legislative agenda, as the government prepares to introduce and discuss several significant pieces of legislation. Among the bills listed for consideration are proposed amendments to taxation laws, updates to shipping regulations, adjustments to regional taxation frameworks, and reforms related to educational institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management.
Debates are expected to extend beyond legislative matters, with both ruling and opposition parties preparing to address recent developments in national security and foreign policy. Incidents such as the recent attack in Pahalgam and ongoing government operations abroad have heightened expectations of detailed discussion on internal and external security measures. Additionally, issues related to the digital transformation of parliamentary functioning and broader policy changes are likely to feature prominently in floor debates.
