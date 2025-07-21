Bandhan Bank slips after Q1 PAT slides 65% YoY to Rs 372 cr

Bandhan Bank fell 2.08% to Rs 183.30 after the bank reported 65.02% de-growth in standalone net profit to Rs 371.96 crore on a 1.97% rise in total income to Rs 6,201.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Operating profit declined 14.06% to Rs 1,668 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,941 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) dropped 7.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,757 crore in Q1 FY26. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 6.4%.

The provisions (other than tax) & contingencies stood at Rs 1,147 crore in Q1 FY26, registering growth of 119.31% YoY, compared to Rs 523 crore in Q1 FY25.

As of 30 June 2025, total deposits stood at Rs 1.55 lakh crore as against Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 16% YoY. The CASA deposits stood at Rs 41,858 crore, and the CASA ratio stood at 27.1%. As of 30 June 2025, gross advances stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore, up 6% as against Rs 1.26 lakh crore in the same quarter the previous year. On a YoY basis, retail books (other than housing) grew 78%, wholesale banking grew 32%, and the housing book showed a growth of 15%. The EEB book shrunk by 15% during this period.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio improved to 5% in Q1 FY26 from 4.2% in Q1 FY25. The net NPA ratio stood at 1.4% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 1.1% as of 30 June 2024. The provision coverage ratio as of 30 June 2025, is 73.7%; including write-off PCR, it stands at 87.3%. The collection efficiency for EEB loans stood at 97.6% for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. As of 30 June 2025, the Banks capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.4% as against a regulatory requirement of 11.5%. The banks distribution network spans nearly 6,350 outlets. The bank's total customer base stands at 3.14 crore customers. The bank currently has more than 73,000 employees.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, said, "Bandhan Bank has delivered a sequentially improving performance in Q1 FY26, marked by strong growth in deposits and continued momentum in retail & wholesale banking. While the operating environment poses certain challenges, our performance reflects the underlying resilience of our business and the strength of our strategic direction. We remain focused on prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."