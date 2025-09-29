Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has today affirmed the Government of India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3. They have also affirmed India's other short-term local-currency rating at P-3. The outlook remains stable. The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India's prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained, Moodys stated. These strengths lend resilience to adverse external trends, in particular as high US (Aa1 stable) tariffs and other international policy measures hinder India's capacity to attract manufacturing investment. India's credit strength are balanced by long-standing weaknesses on the fiscal side which will remain. Strong GDP growth and gradual fiscal consolidation will lead to an only very gradual decline in the government's high debt burden, and will not be sufficient to materially improve weak debt affordability, especially as recent fiscal measures to reinforce private consumption erode the government's revenue base, the ratings noted. India's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A2 and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains unchanged at A3, the agency further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint flavour under Magic Moments range

Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story