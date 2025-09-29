Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

JLR restarts operations in phased and controlled manner

Image
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, UK, (JLR), a material subsidiary of Tata Motors has updated on IT security incidence:

A JLR spokesperson said: As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.

We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government's NCSC and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.

We would like to thank everyone connected with JLR for their continued patience, understanding and support. We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST collections have seen more than 200% growth since introduction

Tata Communications to create digital ecosystem for GST Appellate Tribunal

Larsen & Toubro secures Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility worth USD 700 million

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

E2E Networks drops on plan to raise Rs 1,000 crore

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story