Premier Energies bags $20 million solar power contracts in Benin, West Africa

Premier Energies has announced that it has secured contracts worth $19.95 million for the supply and installation of solar power systems in the Republic of Benin, West Africa.

The projects are part of a broader national initiative by the Government of Benin aimed at expanding access to reliable and sustainable clean energy.

Under the scope of the contracts, Premier Energies will install 750 rooftop solar systems at key socio-community facilities, including district police stations, educational institutions, health centres, and special border surveillance units. Additionally, the company will deploy over 4,400 high-efficiency solar streetlights and 650 solar water heaters across the country.

The implementation will be carried out in collaboration with the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Rural Electrification, operating under Benin's Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines. The project is being financed through a Line of Credit from the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID). Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director & CEO of Premier Energies, said, These projects are expected to enhance community safety, healthcare services, educational infrastructure and overall energy sustainability in the Republic of Benin. The contract award represents a strong endorsement of our operational capability and global competitiveness. We are committed to delivering sustainable energy solutions empowering communities and advancing renewable energy in emerging markets.