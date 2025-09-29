Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

British Pound net speculative shorts plunge further

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators further reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 1964 contracts in the data reported through September 23, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 4616 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

