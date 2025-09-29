Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Uttam Sugar Mills added 1.38% to Rs 248.90 after the company's subsidiary, Uttam Distilleries (UDL) announced plans to expand its distillery capacity from 40 kilo litre per day (KLPD) to 160 KLPD.

Currently, UDLs distillery operates at 95% capacity utilization. The project will require an investment of Rs 110 crore. It is expected to be completed by March 2027 and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, promoter contributions, and loans.

Uttam Sugar Mills is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, ethanol and cogenerated power. The companys consolidated net profit surged 150.2% to Rs 14.56 crore on 38.6% increase in net sales to Rs 628.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

