Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 243.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 423.07 crore

Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 243.20% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 423.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 363.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.60% to Rs 96.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.25% to Rs 1690.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1417.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales423.07363.69 16 1690.431417.53 19 OPM %11.444.28 -9.385.61 - PBDT51.8318.12 186 168.8983.69 102 PBT42.2011.14 279 135.4255.76 143 NP28.288.24 243 96.1638.68 149

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

