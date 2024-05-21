Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.49% to Rs 18.65 crore

Net Loss of NRB Industrial Bearings reported to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.49% to Rs 18.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 73.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.6521.81 -14 73.1180.73 -9 OPM %-19.253.39 --11.604.95 - PBDT-5.92-1.32 -348 -17.80-3.83 -365 PBT-7.36-3.73 -97 -26.17-13.12 -99 NP-7.28-3.57 -104 -26.00-12.89 -102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 622.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the March 2024 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 3471.43% in the March 2024 quarter

S. V. J. Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sky Industries standalone net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Motors standalone net profit rises 6608.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Barometers end flat, private banks drag

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story