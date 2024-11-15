Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 177.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 217.56% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 177.78% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 217.56% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.12.483.9399.1297.718.722.248.722.245.501.98

