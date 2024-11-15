Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 177.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 217.56% to Rs 12.48 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 177.78% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 217.56% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.483.93 218 OPM %99.1297.71 -PBDT8.722.24 289 PBT8.722.24 289 NP5.501.98 178

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

