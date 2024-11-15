Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 571.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 571.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 303.89 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya rose 571.19% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 303.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales303.89271.73 12 OPM %3.620.23 -PBDT11.191.91 486 PBT10.481.24 745 NP7.921.18 571

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

