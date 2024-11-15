Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 571.19% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.84% to Rs 303.89 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya rose 571.19% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 303.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 271.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.303.89271.733.620.2311.191.9110.481.247.921.18

