Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Morning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

