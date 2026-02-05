US dollar index holds around two-week high

The US dollar index edged up above 97 mark today, adding to recent gains as the index moved up further from four-year low. Economic cues are stable. A report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday showed its reading on US service sector activity came in unchanged in the month of January. The ISM said its services PMI came in at 53.8 in January, unchanged from a revised reading in December. Risk aversion stayed in place as the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped to its lowest closing level in over a month. This triggered some support for the US dollar index. The dollar index is currently trading at 97.60, down 0.15% on the day. This is the highest level in nearly two-weeks.

