Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 20.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 20.90% to Rs 148.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 123.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 2166.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1853.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

