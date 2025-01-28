India and Oman and identify steps to further strengthen mutually beneficial business ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal concluded a successful visit to the Sultanate of Oman from 27-28 January 2025. During the visit, Goyal co-chaired the 11th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Sultanate of Oman. The JCM saw productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, food security, renewable energy and other key areas. The Minister held a productive bilateral meeting with Minister Qais during which he undertook a detailed review of the bilateral trade and economic relations between India and Oman and identified concrete steps to further strengthen the mutually beneficial business ties.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on a bilateral India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is under advanced stages of negotiations. Both Ministers agreed to expedite the discussions for an early signing of the CEPA which will be a new milestone in bilateral trade relations and has the potential to significantly scale-up two-way trade and investments. On the sidelines of the visit, both sides signed the Protocol to amend the India-Oman Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA), aligning it with international standards on cross-border taxation, simplifying tax procedures, and promoting greater cooperation in tax matters.

