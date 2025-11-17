Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 117.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.01% to Rs 45.88 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 117.65% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.01% to Rs 45.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.8836.411.371.040.460.200.460.200.370.17

