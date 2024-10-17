Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 125.66 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 123.91% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 125.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.125.6696.3753.0240.3538.6718.9436.2116.8126.6911.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp