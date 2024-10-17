Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 123.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 125.66 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 123.91% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 125.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.6696.37 30 OPM %53.0240.35 -PBDT38.6718.94 104 PBT36.2116.81 115 NP26.6911.92 124

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

