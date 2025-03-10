Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Mphasis announced a strategic partnership with SecPod a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company. As a part of this partnership, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod's SanerNow CVEM platform.

Through this partnership, Mphasis aims to help enterprises overcome challenges such as delayed risk identification, an increasing backlog of remediation, and inefficiencies caused by siloed products in vulnerability management. Leveraging SanerNow's CVEM approach, Mphasis will enable its clients to consolidate multiple-point solutions into a unified, integrated solution. This solution continuously scans, detects, prioritizes, normalizes, and patches vulnerabilities, ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, prevents cyber-attacks, and keeps organizations audit-ready at all times.

This partnership driven through our Sparkle innovation ecosystem, will accelerate the adoption of SanerNow's Continuous Vulnerability & Exposure Management (CVEM) capabilities and integrate its services to enhance delivery capabilities, improve SLAs, reduce time-to-market, and offer integrated vulnerability management solutions.

