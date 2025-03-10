Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Mphasis forms strategic partnership with SecPod to offer advance security solutions

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mphasis announced a strategic partnership with SecPod a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company. As a part of this partnership, Mphasis will offer disruptive vulnerability management services for its clients through SecPod's SanerNow CVEM platform.

Through this partnership, Mphasis aims to help enterprises overcome challenges such as delayed risk identification, an increasing backlog of remediation, and inefficiencies caused by siloed products in vulnerability management. Leveraging SanerNow's CVEM approach, Mphasis will enable its clients to consolidate multiple-point solutions into a unified, integrated solution. This solution continuously scans, detects, prioritizes, normalizes, and patches vulnerabilities, ensures compliance with regulatory requirements, prevents cyber-attacks, and keeps organizations audit-ready at all times.

This partnership driven through our Sparkle innovation ecosystem, will accelerate the adoption of SanerNow's Continuous Vulnerability & Exposure Management (CVEM) capabilities and integrate its services to enhance delivery capabilities, improve SLAs, reduce time-to-market, and offer integrated vulnerability management solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 71-cr work order from NHAI

SPML Infra hits the roof after inking Rs 618-cr Irrigation Project

Sensex gains 238 pts; FMCG shares advance

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story