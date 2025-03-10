Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after arm inks JV pact for chemotherapy services in India

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Narayana Hrudayalaya jumped 2.01% to Rs 1597.55 after the firm's foreign subsidiary, Health City Cayman Islands(HCCI) entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with 2070 Health Inc., W Health Ventures GP LLC, and Everhope Oncology Private.

The joint venture agreement aims to establish and operate a network of healthcare centers in India, specifically for the treatment of cancer patients, with a focus on chemotherapy treatment through the JV company.

2070 Health Inc. and W Health Ventures GP LLC are both incorporated under the laws of Delaware, USA while Everhope Oncology Private, is the joint venture company.

The equity subscription by parties will take place in three tranches over a period of time, HCCI will hold 50%, 2070 Health will hold 20% and W health Ventures GP LLC will hold 30% of the shareholding.

The company said that the total investment over a period of next 1 to 2 years is expected to be $10 million.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 2.6% to Rs 192.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 188.02 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 13.5% YoY to Rs 1366.68 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B R Goyal Infra gains on bagging Rs 71-cr work order from NHAI

SPML Infra hits the roof after inking Rs 618-cr Irrigation Project

Sensex gains 238 pts; FMCG shares advance

Indegene named as winner of Deloitte's Enterprise Growth Awards 2025

US dollar index speculators further reduce net long position

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story