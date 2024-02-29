Mphasis launches intelligent document processing solution - DeepInsights Doc AI

Mphasis announced the launch of DeepInsights Doc AI, an intelligent document processing solution, powered by generative AI. Through this platform, Mphasis will help enterprise clients extract context-specific information from documents, regardless of their format or layout, and integrate it with downstream IT systems to generate actionable insights.

DeepInsights Doc AI offers a tailored LLM solution designed for enterprise-specific requirements around document processing, covering Information Extraction, Information Discovery, Context-Aware Search, and Insight Generation with Recommendations. The solution can be self-hosted within enterprise cloud ensuring greater flexibility.

DeepInsights Doc AI is customizable to enterprise needs and accelerates the journey through well-architected trainable pipelines. This is essential for businesses that need to process a wide range of documents or extract specific types of information. DeepInsights Doc AI is designed for optimal and scalable LLM deployments on cloud, which makes solution cost-effective. Businesses processing a considerable volume of documents annually could experience significant savings.

Mphasis expertise in designing document-specific composite tasks, finetuning models with historical data and custom evaluation metrices along with right choice of LLMs drives DeepInsights Doc AI.

