PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 8.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.31% to Rs 623.06 croreNet profit of PSP Projects declined 8.38% to Rs 34.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.31% to Rs 623.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 513.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales623.06513.63 21 OPM %11.8712.88 -PBDT64.5862.75 3 PBT47.8450.90 -6 NP34.6837.85 -8
