PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 8.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.31% to Rs 623.06 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 8.38% to Rs 34.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.31% to Rs 623.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 513.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.623.06513.6311.8712.8864.5862.7547.8450.9034.6837.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp