Mphasis Ltd Spurts 5.39%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 1.36%

Mphasis Ltd rose 5.39% today to trade at Rs 2697.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.36% to quote at 38700.41. The index is up 9.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd increased 3.95% and Zensar Technologies Ltd added 3.76% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 28.97 % over last one year compared to the 22.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has added 12.47% over last one month compared to 9.37% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3415 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24685 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2835 on 19 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1890.05 on 12 Jul 2023.

