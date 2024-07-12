Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises and RBL Bank.

Upcoming results : HCL Technologies, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), 5Paisa Capital, Oreintal Hotels.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)s consolidated net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 12,434 crore reported in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 2.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62,613 crore in Q1 FY25.

Anand Rathi Wealth reported 38% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 73.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 53.2 crore in Q1 FY24. Total Income jumped 38% to Rs 245.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 June 2024 as compared with Rs 178.4 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Mahindra & Mahindras total production stood at 69,045 units in Q1 FY25, up 8% year-on-year and total sales increased 11% at 66,800 units. Total exports increased 4% to 2,597 units in Q1 FY25. It also reduced its stake in Switzerlands Gamaya from 15.04% to 4.33% due to shareholding reorganization.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) raised its stake in Goodview Fashion to 51% from 33.5% for Rs 127 crore. Goodview Fashion manufactures and sells ethnic couture under the Tarun Tahiliani brand.

Adani Wilmar will acquire 67% stake in specialty chemical company, Omkar Chemical Industries at an enterprise value of Rs 56,25 crore.

LT Foods expanded its footprint to the United Kingdom to tap the euro 1 billion rice and rice-based food market. Eyes revenue to the tune of euro 100 million in the next 5 years.

Oriental Rail Infrastructures unit received a Rs 432 crore order of supply of 1200 BVCM-C wagons from Indian Railways.

Zee Entertainment board is to consider and approve the raising of funds on Tuesday.

Cyient will set up a new subsidiary with a dedicated focus on its end-to-end turnkey ASIC semiconductor business.

