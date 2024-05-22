Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPS consolidated net profit declines 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

MPS consolidated net profit declines 10.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 17.23% to Rs 149.42 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 10.64% to Rs 28.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 127.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.77% to Rs 118.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 545.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 501.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales149.42127.46 17 545.31501.05 9 OPM %28.6235.81 -31.1531.29 - PBDT44.9247.76 -6 181.24166.42 9 PBT39.2643.02 -9 161.26146.93 10 NP28.7132.13 -11 118.77109.19 9

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

