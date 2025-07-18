MPS Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd, Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd and Prime Focus Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 July 2025.

MPS Ltd lost 16.35% to Rs 2427.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21293 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1003 shares in the past one month.

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd tumbled 10.38% to Rs 472.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3807 shares in the past one month. Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 5.17. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd dropped 5.42% to Rs 252.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67842 shares in the past one month.