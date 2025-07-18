Tata Power Renewable Energy inks its maiden BESPA with NHPC

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has signed its first Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with NHPC.

The project, secured under NHPC's BESS Tranche-I tender through a competitive bidding route for Kerala State Electricity Board Limited being the end user of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset, involves setting up a 30 MW / 120 MWh battery storage system at the 220 kV substation in Area code, Kerala.

The project will play a vital role in addressing peak power demand, enhancing grid flexibility, and enabling seamless integration of renewable energy in Kerala. It is part of NHPC's broader initiative to develop 125 MW / 500 MWh of standalone battery storage capacity in the state of Kerala, under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding framework supported by Viability Gap Funding.

The initiative supports the Government of India's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Implemented under Ministry of Power guidelines, the project will operate under a 12-year BESPA. The project is slated for commissioning within 15 months, positioning storage as a key enabler of round the-clock renewable power and grid resilience. In addition to this upcoming project, TPREL is already operating a Solar and BESS project in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. This project comprises a 100 MW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 120 MWh utility scale BESS, developed under an EPC contract awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India.