Chennai Petroleum Corporation fixes record date for final dividend

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Record date is 01 August 2025

Chennai Petroleum Corporation has fixed 01 August 2025 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of final equity dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) per equity share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the year 2024-25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

