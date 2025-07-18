Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tanla Platforms fixes record date for buyback of shares

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Record date is 23 July 2025

Tanla Platforms has fixed 23 July 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and names of shareholders, who will be eligible to participate in the Buyback and the names of the equity shareholders to whom the letter of offer along with the tender offer form in relation to the Buyback will be delivered.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

