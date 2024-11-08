MRF consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 6881.09 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 19.77% to Rs 470.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 586.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 6881.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6217.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6881.096217.1014.7018.611040.911142.09631.18790.61470.70586.66

