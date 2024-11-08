Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 47.63% to Rs 53.42 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.63% to Rs 53.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 102.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.42102.00 -48 OPM %0.224.97 -PBDT1.976.94 -72 PBT1.056.17 -83 NP-0.194.43 PL

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

