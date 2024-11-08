Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 76.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 8.08 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 76.38% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.088.52 -5 OPM %9.5313.38 -PBDT4.152.68 55 PBT3.001.35 122 NP2.241.27 76

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

