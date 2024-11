K C P consolidated net profit rises 88.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.99% to Rs 602.46 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 88.34% to Rs 61.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 602.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 700.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

