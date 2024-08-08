MRF consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 7196.45 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 3.01% to Rs 571.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 588.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 7196.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7196.456440.2916.1117.541158.991120.32762.91787.06571.02588.75

