Trimurthi reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.23% to Rs 0.60 croreNet Loss of Trimurthi reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.23% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.601.95 -69 OPM %-73.33-10.26 -PBDT-0.34-0.15 -127 PBT-0.34-0.16 -113 NP-0.35-0.17 -106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News