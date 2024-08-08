Snowman Logistics standalone net profit declines 47.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 140.23 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics declined 47.04% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 140.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 128.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.140.23128.7716.7218.8118.2319.822.526.211.793.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp